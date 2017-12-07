I’ve always heard of the Canary Islands. Its gorgeous volcanoes, giant rock formations, stunning beaches, lovely villages, green lush forests, amazing architecture and rich history, makes it look like a piece of heaven on earth. From all the wonderful photos that I have seen online, I added “visit the Canary Islands” on my bucket list. One time, I decided to go on a vacation and visit the largest island among the Canary Islands, Tenerife. Being the most famous, I thought of starting my Canary Islands adventure here on this beautiful island. Upon reaching Tenerife and getting settled in my hotel room, I started to check the different must-see places in Tenerife. Now, what first caught my eye weren’t the beaches or buildings but the most well-known mountain in the island, Teide. Mt. Teide Included in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Site, this mountain is the highest in the whole country of Spain. Another trivia is that in the whole wide world, Mt. Teide holds the title of being the third highest volcanic mountain. To get to the mountain’s peak, I had two options: to hike or to ride the cable car. Since I didn’t want to spend a night at the mountain, I chose the latter option. So I read on a travel guide that to make the most out of my time in visiting Mt. Teide, I had to wake up early and be at the site before 9 am or earlier. The first departure of the cable cars is set at 9 am while it’s the last departure is 4 pm. So there I was, waiting for my turn to ride the cable car. One cable car can accommodate around 35 persons or more and lucky me I was included in the first trip to the summit. It took us around 8 minutes to reach our destination and let me tell you, the view outside the cable car was magical! For the first time in my life, I wanted to freeze the moment and just stare at the scene before me. I could look at it all day. Mt. Teide truly offers a spectacular view. The €27 cable car price was worth it! Once we reached the cable car’s destination, I took another look at the view, and I was left speechless. I promised myself that I would come back to this place. To access the summit, I got my free permit from Teide National Park’s administration a few days before I arrived in Tenerife. To get a free permit, you can apply at www.reservasparquesnacionales.es. An hour stay at the summit is the only time allowed for visitors. To say Mt. Teide’s summit is beautiful is an understatement. The view at the peak was out of this world! The peak offers a view of Mt. Teide’s marvelous landscape. I even got a peek at Tenerife Island’s nearby islands. After an hour of stay at the top, it was time to go down. The cable car’s last departure is set at 5 pm. I rode the last trip down to the base station of the cable car. That night, I slept soundly from the day’s exhausting adventure, and the last thing on my mind before I closed my eyes was the majestic view that I had the chance to see. Playa de El Medano On the second day of my stay in Tenerife, I decided to visit the Playa de El Medano. Being a beach lover, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to go and see one of the most famous beaches in Tenerife. To my delight, when I reached the beach there were only a few people around. Playa de El Medano had the most beautiful view that I know of. Its sand was golden in color and with the blue sea ahead, it was paradise! The beach had parasols and sunbeds for rent; I decided to get some for myself. For two or three hours, I just laid there on the beach enjoying the amazing view and reading a book. When lunch came, I went to eat at a popular restaurant named Familiar which I booked days ago. When you’re planning on eating here, you have to book first, or you might be disappointed. From all the reviews online, I settled with mixed paella. Let me tell you one thing, the food was amazing! Customer service was top notch. Staffs were very friendly, and if you have an allergy, they do their best to find something for you. After lunch, I went back to the beach to do kite and windsurfing. It was one of the best decisions I made. Playa de El Medano isn’t just the beach and the views but also surfing because of the constant winds. I had such a great and fun time. I’ll be sure to come back here again. By the time sunset came, I was comfortably sitting on the beach. One of the best things I enjoy the most is watching the sunset. As I saw the sky change colors, I smiled to myself recounting the day’s activities and how lucky I am to be able to see this beautiful place. All these made me excited as to what the next day would bring. La Laguna Listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, I went to visit this marvelous place that I only see in pictures. A quick trivia, the old town of La Laguna was the first city to be established in the Canary Islands. Just thinking about that made me ecstatic as to what I will find in this old city. When I got there, I was blown away by all the amazing architecture. There were churches, palaces and tons of historic old buildings. Being Tenerife’s former capital, the place was lined with beautiful and ancient mansions. The churches were Renaissance and Neoclassical, and they were majestic. Since the town is centuries old, I went ahead and visited the head and Anthropology museum to learn more about this lovely town. The museum had a lot of collections ranging from a hundred years old furniture to musical instruments. I highly recommend the place when you get the chance to visit this beautiful town of La Laguna. Overall All in all, my stay in Tenerife was one of the best I’ve experienced so far. I will definitely visit again and check all the other sites that I have yet to see and uncover. Related posts: Exploring Madeira’s hidden levadas High in the mountains of Madeira, Anthony Toole finds the irrigation channels of the colonial Portuguese form unique routes into... Exploring Montenegro, the ‘Land of the Black Mountain’ It takes a special effort for Matt Point to get to tiny Montenegro. But how could he miss seeing Cetinje?... Five Days in Provence Peter Mayall took a year to make his fortune writing about southern France. Paul Maxin does the trip in five... Escorted Tours: Exploring Scandinavia Iain Miller finds beauty and peace in the magical landscapes of Norway and Sweden. An escorted tour, he finds, is... Copyright © 2017 Jarno van Meerendonk