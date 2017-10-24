One of the hottest places to venture these days is the country of Canada. With almost 20 million visitors travelling here in 2016, this trend doesn’t show signs of stopping any time soon. Located in North America and spanning two coasts, Canada provides a lot of cultural and natural reasons to visit. Among these also includes the top casinos that offer some of the best gambling. Parq Vancouver If you will be travelling to British Columbia, then you will definitely want to check out the popular Parq Vancouver. Found right in the heart of the downtown area, the casino offers 75 table games including craps, roulette, poker, Sic Bo, baccarat and blackjack. The casino also caters to high rollers with their VIP Salons as well as high limit slot machine games. A daily poker room is also offered to accommodate a vast range of players. Casino Rama This particular casino is located north of Toronto. It holds the distinction of being the only non-charity casino in the province of Ontario. The casino floor sprawls out over almost 200,000 square feet. They have an impressive numbers of slot machines and video poker games-2500! Their table game selection is just as impressive with 110. The casino also offers other entertainment options including music and MMA fights. Casino Niagara In 1994, this second casino resort opened. The idea was to locate the casino near Niagara Falls to make gambling much more accessible for visitors. While this casino isn’t as large as others in Canada, it still boasts a nice 95,000 square feet floor comprised of 1500 slot machines, 40 table games and a poker room furnished with 12 tables. When you plan your next trip to Canada, carve some time out in your itinerary to enjoy at least one if not more of these exciting Canadian casinos. Related posts: Top 5 restaurants you must visit in America The chance to sample the latest world cuisines is a highlight of any trip to the United States. Paul Woollacombe... Top destinations for a casino holiday Las Vegas is not the only place with casinos. Teresa Turner says there are plenty of exotic places around the... Top 5 places to visit in the UK There's loads to see in Great Britain and a lot of the time coach travel is the best way to... Ho-Ho Canada: Santa Claus Parades in North America James Cave says forget Europe for pre-Christmas celebrations: the Santa Claus parades are bigger and better in Canada. Fly to... Copyright © 2017 Paul Woollacombe