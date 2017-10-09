If you enjoy having fun and taking risks, then a gambling destination is possibly your dream vacation. If this is the case, then you should plan to visit a place that has lots of different gambling venues for you to try. There are some destinations across the globe that are particularly well-known as vacations for gambling. Here are some of the biggest gambling vacation destinations in the world. Las Vegas When thinking of gambling destinations, the first one that will come to most people’s minds is Las Vegas as this city has earned its reputation as the best place on the planet for a gambling vacation. Sin City is the home of many of the world’s most famous casinos and plays host to some of the top tournaments from across the globe. If you are staying in Las Vegas with people who are not interested in gambling, they will find many other things to keep them entertained while you hit the casinos.

Atlantic City After Las Vegas, Atlantic City in New Jersey is one of the hottest gambling destinations in the United States. In fact, the economy of this city relies on the gambling and tourism industries, especially since Atlantic City was hit by the recession. If you are visiting the north east of America, then Atlantic City should be your destination of choice if you love gambling. Monte Carlo, Monaco Monte Carlo is one of the richest locations in the world and is a popular hangout amongst the rich and the famous. One of the pastimes that people enjoy in this amazing city is a visit to the casino and this is how Monte Carlo has become known as one of the biggest gambling destinations in Europe. Many of the casinos were built in the 19th-century and the most famous of these is the Casino de Monte Carlo. Despite many of the gambling venues being located within historic buildings, the casinos are just as on-trend as Royal Vegas Casino. Macau Although neighboring Hong Kong is better-known and more popular with the tourists, those who are heading off on a gambling vacation should consider Macau. This former Portuguese colony is one of the wealthiest parts of Asia and people from all over the world are flocking to splash their cash in this city. There are many fantastic casinos where you can spend your time that are just as much fun as Royal Vegas Casino. San Juan, Puerto Rico If you want a holiday in a tropical paradise that also allows you to fulfill your passion for gambling, the San Juan in Puerto Rico is for you. There are just two dozen casinos in the whole of Puerto Rico, but most of these lie within this historic city. These accept the US dollar and are hour 24 hours a day. There are many luxurious hotels nearby that give you convenient access to the casinos. London There are two different types of venue in London and which you go to will depend on how long you are in the city for and the type of experience you want. The private clubs are exclusive and famous for being high-quality. If you are looking for a sophisticated experience, then this is the best option. However, you will need to become a member and this is only worthwhile if you are planning to stay in the city for a while. The other choice is the public casinos and these are great for having fun. They are also probably the better option if your visit is short. Paradise Island and Nassau, Bahamas Most people think of white sandy beaches and shimmering blue waters when thinking of the Bahamas, so you might be surprised to learn that this is a fantastic destination for gambling enthusiasts. Nassau is famous for the Crystal Palace Casino while Paradise Island is the resort that hosts the annual Poker Stars Caribbean Adventure Tournament. These are just some of the amazing destinations you should consider if you are planning a gambling vacation. If you can’t wait for your trip to enjoy some casino fun, then click here to play thrilling jackpot games. Related posts: Top destinations for a casino holiday Las Vegas is not the only place with casinos. Teresa Turner says there are plenty of exotic places around the... The world’s top ten honeymoon destinations Getting married is one of life's best opportunities for realising travel dreams. John McElborough rounds up the leading paradise destinations... World’s Best Poker Cities Whether you're a keen poker player in search of the richest games or a beginner who's only just mastered the... Top destinations for a party holiday this summer the World Jack Carter knows how to party. Here he gives the best places worldwide to rave away moonlit nights.... Copyright © 2017 Paul Woollacombe