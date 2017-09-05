Asia Pacific

A video experience of the climb up Indonesia’s Mount Rinjani
By Jacob Laukaitis
5 Sep, 2017, 16:14
Of all Indonesia’s active volcanoes, Mount Rinjani is slightly off the beaten trail in Lombok. But this slumbering, smoking giant is the second-largest in the country, and the climb to the summit is one of the most demanding and rewarding of all. This video uses Go-Pro footage to bring the experience to life without leaving your desk.
