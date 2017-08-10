Blackpool Zoo has welcomed its first ever Giant Anteater pup as the summer holidays get into full swing. Proud parents Andina and Eskil, who are both six years old, had their first baby at the end of July and the youngster can now be seen hitching a ride on its mother’s back. Although the species is called the Giant Anteater, the pup weighs just 2kg and is around 50cm long from the tip of its impressive snout to the end of its already magnificent bushy tail! Keepers have been unable to find out if the pup is a boy or a girl as they are leaving the mother to rear it naturally. With eye-catching black and white diagonal stripes on dense, shaggy hair the Giant Anteater family certainly stand out from the crowd. Adam Kenyon, Section Head of Large Mammals at Blackpool Zoo, said: “We suspected that Andina was pregnant and we were delighted to find the little pup on the morning of 26th July when we did our early morning checks. “The gestation period is around 180 days and for the next six to 12 months the adorable little one will be riding round on its mother’s back, which is such a lovely sight to see. “Due to its unique markings it can be difficult to see it at first but a few visitors have already spotted our new addition! “It is the first time we have ever had a Giant Anteater pup born at Blackpool Zoo and we are all hoping that this little one is the first of many!” Giant Anteaters hail from the swamps, grasslands and humid forests of areas from Southern Belize to northern Argentina and they are the last living species to have evolved on South America when it was an isolated continent. The species is the most threatened in South America and in some parts of the continent there has not been a sighting for many years. Related posts: Climbing Fuego, Guatemala’s volcanic giant Only a fool, says Nathaniel Kostar, would think climbing an active volcano would be a good way to spend a... Humbled by the size of California’s giant redwoods On a Harley-Davidson drive across the USA with his wife, Tom Cunliffe finds himself - and their machines - humbled... Snakes, samba and giant meals: five weeks in Brazil Melanie Lewis finds conspicuous consumption, extreme poverty and spectacular beauty mingle in South America's largest country and new giant of... European online travel giant grows in Spain According to their latest financial figures available, Spanish company eDreams ODIGEO confirms its position as the leading online travel company... Copyright © 2017 Paula Holden