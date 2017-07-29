|
Living in the United Kingdom, you can really take all of the great holiday destinations you can visit. These places include Blackpool, this is the home of Blackpool pleasure beach, 7 miles of golden sands and one of the most popular seaside’s in the country. A great way to get to these destinations include, coach hire in London from Mayday Travel. London is not only one of the most visited tourist destinations in the UK but it is one of the most visited in the world. With the rich history London has to offer its no surprise it is so popular. With places to visit such as Big Ben, Buckingham Palace and St Pauls Cathedral you really will be spoilt for choice upon your visit. Please see the infographic for some more wonderful places you can visit, it is quite amazing what the UK has to offer.
