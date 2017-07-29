Living in the United Kingdom, you can really take all of the great holiday destinations you can visit. These places include Blackpool, this is the home of Blackpool pleasure beach, 7 miles of golden sands and one of the most popular seaside’s in the country. A great way to get to these destinations include, coach hire in London from Mayday Travel. London is not only one of the most visited tourist destinations in the UK but it is one of the most visited in the world. With the rich history London has to offer its no surprise it is so popular. With places to visit such as Big Ben, Buckingham Palace and St Pauls Cathedral you really will be spoilt for choice upon your visit. Please see the infographic for some more wonderful places you can visit, it is quite amazing what the UK has to offer. Related posts: 5 best places to visit in the UK Some visitors to Britain don't get beyond London, but the United Kingdom has a huge variety of things to see... Five places you have to visit in 2015 This year Europe's traditional sandy beaches have some fierce competition from lesser-known, more cultural destinations. Many Saunders looks at your... 5 places to visit in the UK on a budget The strong pound makes Britain a relatively expensive place to travel. Paul Woollacombe has some suggested places to visit that... 10 places to visit in Cornwall for nature lovers Few parts of the UK can match Cornwall for sheer natural beauty. Mark Shaw picks out ten outstanding highlights. ... Copyright © 2017 Lucy Barker