Logbook Loans – The Mode of Financing If you live in the United Kingdom, you should be aware of the Number One UK Logbook Loan Lender. They are an extraordinary loaning company with an extraordinary record and have helped thousands of people to get loans and to get their lives back on track. You are eligible to use www.logbookcalculator.net if you live in the United Kingdom, Scotland or Wales. They are a loaning company where you take out a loan against your motor vehicle. It can be a car, a van, a motorbike, caravan or even a truck. You need to be able to prove ownership of the vehicle, and it should be fully owned. You need the registration papers, proof of insurance, ID, proof of UK residency (Scotland or Wales too) and proof of income. You may ask why you should use Logbook Loaners over a Bank. Well, for a start it is a very simple process. We all know what getting a loan from a bank entails. It means standing in queues, being directed from one person to another, never having the right paperwork or enough paperwork, being kept waiting and being treated as just another number. With Logbook Loaners the entire transaction is personal. The loan will be made to you in a fashion that works with you. You can go online, www.logbookcalculator.net and read about the Company and then get all the information you need online. Logbook Loan Lenders work with underwriters who all have excellent reputations, and you will be assigned an underwriter. The underwriter will explain everything to you clearly and simply and tell you what you need to do. If you are not a fan of doing things online, you can go into one of their many offices. If you have a bad credit rating, which many people do, you do not need to worry. Logbook Loan Lenders understand that these are difficult times and that everyone is trying to keep their heads above water. They will ask you questions, and you will need to provide honest answers. They will ask you for bank statements and proof of income if you have it. They will need copies of your vehicle papers, your insurance and your MOT certificate. They will want proof of residency and proof of your identification. And then they will do all the ground work for you. Once approved, which will take around 24 hours – compare that to a bank – you will get your money almost immediately. This is usually in the form of a transfer directly into your bank account but if you prefer cash that can also be arranged. When it is cash, there is a small fee. You do not need to waste any time. You can go online now, and by using the Logbook Loans online calculator, which is an easy process, you can work out the loan that you need and how much you will have to pay back every month. You can take out a loan for a short time, which is the beauty of Logbook Loans, but this can be negotiated directly with your underwriter. The interest that is charged depends on how long you take out the loan for. And of course, on how much money you loan. The whole process is very flexible and uncomplicated. Unlike a bank, simplicity and speed are offered to you. Logbook Loans are reliable, have an excellent reputation and are regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and strictly adhere to the Code of Practice of the Consumer Credit Trade Association. Related posts: Two Singles and a Loan to San Cristobal It's usual for the conductor to ask for ticket money, but on a trip into Mexico's Chiapas region Teresa Bucher... Extravagant travel for trust fund babes For some travellers money is no object. Jack Barker runs through some travel options for those young women with more... How to afford a trip of a lifetime Have more money might be one answer. But Paul Woollacombe tells you how to afford one big trip.... How to plan your next backpacking trip Backpacking never went out of fashion for the youth of the world. Nadav Ziv has a few pointers to help... Copyright © 2017 Paul Woollacombe