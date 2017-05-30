It’s just possible you’ve never heard of eDreams ODIGEO. But you certainly will know at least one of its five consumer travel brands: Opodo, eDreams, Go Voyages, Travellink and Liligo. Taken in total these interlinked websites are among the most significant travel providers in the world, with the best deals on regularly-scheduled flights, charters, low-cost airlines, hotels, cruises, car rentals, vacation packages, travel insurance and holidays. The growth of eDreams ODIGEO is just part of a continuing success story as the company brings competitive pricing to travellers across the world. The most recent financial results confirm its stellar performance, with earnings up in line with meeting its goals and profits rising year on year, consolidating its position in the market. In an internet environment where American companies still dominate, eDreams ODIGEO is resolutely European and listed on the Spanish Stock Market. The company has a practical approach to provide essential travel services at ever-lower prices, with the ultimate goal of making travel easier. The group’s CEO, Dana Dunne, notes that “the strategic initiatives that we put in place continue to drive this performance. In addition we have invested and continue to invest to strengthen our long term competitiveness, growth and customer proposition. In particular, we are focusing our continued investment around the customer, including the further differentiation of our offer and the speed with which we can respond to and lead consumer trends.“ The company is the largest distributor of online flights in Europe, with 17 million customers served last year by 1,700 skilled employees and slick, technically ground-breaking websites and portals. It’s also going mobile. In its report launched on the occasion of the 2017 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, eDreams ODIGEO revealed that mobile bookings were up by 24% year on year. Always global in outlook, eDreams ODIGEO is increasingly diversifying away from just providing flights at great prices. Revenue from accommodation and related travel services continues to grow and income from international markets outside the core base of France, Spain and Italy countries continues to increase. This significant growth across all markets, along with a useful rise in profits, point towards a secure and prosperous future for this leading European internet giant. And it remains staunchly loyal to its Spanish roots. Though the company employs staff from 65 different nationalities their offices are very much in Spain. Its development centre in Madrid is moving to new offices but this is just to find more space for its 70 engineers in a more central area of the Spanish capital. But its heart is in Barcelona, where new offices are opening. eDreams ODIGEO has in Spain a multidisciplinary team that includes developers, as well as analysts, designers, experts in usability and interactivity, specialists in marketing, SEO, SEM and CRM. Javier Bellido, the agency’s Director in Spain, explains: “We have a first rate team of people that allow us to maintain a leading position in the market. They are our best allies for guaranteeing excellence in the service we offer our clients, so it is fundamental that we provide them with creative and inspiring workspaces that favour good dynamics and synergies between the different teams and guarantee their well-being.” With an average employee age of 33 years old this will certainly be a European company with a future. Related posts: For free rail travel, head to Spain Famous freeloader Kris Mole takes a little while to crack the Spanish rail system. But he's in broke in Barcelona... A driving tour of northern Spain After three years in Barcelona, Nicole Biarnes piles her belongings in a rental car to explore a part of Spain... Booking holiday parking online saves time and money Getting to any UK airport by public transport is invariably expensive, uncomfortable and stressful. Paul Woollacombe says the easiest way... How to plan a European stag night While cash gets lavished on wedding receptions and honeymoons, the stag night is often strangely overlooked. That's wrong, says Lucy... Copyright © 2017 Paul Woollacombe