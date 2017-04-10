Ten-year-old Beth Ward did a very creditable vlog of her family holiday in Mexico. It lasted just over six minutes and this is what she presented to the world: Then she sent the vlog to First Choice and the marketing department noticed how much she liked her holiday. They then hired Ross Kemp to unleash his production company on her raw footage to smooth and improve her holiday experience. Which they do. It ends up sharper, if a whole lot shorter. Spot the difference here: Have drawn this to the attention of over-the-hill video cameraman Wilf Barker (now 12 years old) and I’m hoping that the lesson he’ll learn is that Beth shot some spectacular sequences. You need the images to mould them in the edit. All credit to First Choice too. As I can’t help feeling slightly jealous of the Ward family’s fabulous holiday in Mexico. And checking prices. Related posts: Five-hundred-year Fiesta Philip Blazdell reckons Brazil makes him gibber. Well we wouldn't judge. But he seems to like a party when Brazil... Drunk in Dublin and canned in Cork: New Year in Ireland To ring in the New Year, David Grant grabs family and friends and flies out to Dublin. The Irish 'craic'... New Year over Lake Titicaca Elaine Oswald finds Puno, Altiplano town on the shores of the inland sea that divides Peru and Bolivia, is an uplifting place... Bad news for traffickers in Peru’s New Year Fabio Aguilar, Britain's Pro Consul in Lima, has news about Peru's cult New Year's beach parties but also advice for... Copyright © 2017 Paul Woollacombe