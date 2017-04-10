For most visitors to Marbella the golden-sanded beaches of the Costa del Sol are the main draw. Just as in the brochures, the light glitters blue on the Mediterranean Sea and for almost the whole year the sun does indeed shine. But when you arrive for your Marbella holidays in this leading Spanish resort you’ll soon find out there’s a lot more to sea and do than simply work on your tan. To make the most of your Costa del Sol holidays it’s worth making sure you choose the right location for easy access to the local attractions, and for this you can’t do better than the Hotel Fuerte Marbella, poised close to the beach, the old town, and all the best entertainment options.

The Old City Dominated by a ninth-century Moorish fortress, the whitewashed Andalusian buildings of Marbella's historic centre is a charming labyrinth that defies time. This might not be the best part of town to choose your Marbella hotel – the streets are just too busy and space is at a premium – but you should definitely make sure your accommodation is within easy reach of the historic district. In your Marbella holiday one visit won't be nearly enough: you'll want to get to know each street with its boutique shops, bars and restaurants that spread their tables out for dining al fresco. Catch up with culture Step away from your sunlounger and Marbella has an array of world-class museums and art galleries. The Museo del Grabado is beautifully located in a 16th century hospital in the Old Town. Just finding it is half the adventure, as you thread through streets filled with flowers and the scents of freshly-cooking family meals. Once indoors the art is contemporary, with Miro, Picasso and Dali amongst others. There is more contemporary art at the Ralli Museum, less well-known and on the edge of town, with a focus on art and sculpture from Latin America along with some works by Dali and Miro. Best of all, Marbella is within easy reach of the museums of Malaga, which are less than an hour away by car, and Granada, with the iconic La Alhambra is only an hour and a half drive from Marbella. Make for the Marina At the edge of Marbella's beautiful beach, Puerto Banus is famous the world over as a yachting destination. Dior and Gucci are amongst countless upmarket boutiques that crowd close to the waterfront and some of the world's largest yachts. You don't need to be a millionaire to experience the Marina during your Costa del Sol holiday as bars and restaurants line the waterfront – reserve a table in summer as they all get packed – so anyone can join the see-and-be-seen world of the super-rich, as a light evening breeze brings ripples of movement to the serried masts. Take a Hike La Concha mountain towers over Marbella and well-marked trails lead to the summit with the chance to see Ibex amongst the wild flowers and rocks. The climb up and back will take most of a day but the view from the peak is ample reward: Marbella itself fills the foreground but on a clear day you'll see Africa in the distance. A less strenuous option is Constitution Park in the town centre, a lush and flower-filled urban oasis, shaded by palms and indigenous trees. And if your idea of nature is just a quieter beach, head ten miles west of town to Cabopino. You can horseride through a natural setting of simply chill at Andy's Bar on the beach, but be ready for the occasional surprise: it's a naturist area. Shop till you Drop Boutiques abound in this exclusive resort. The most expensive are around Puerto Banus Marina, there are plenty in the Old Town, and more along the Paseo Maritimo, a delightful palm-lined seafront esplanade that teems with life, day and night, and runs all the way to Puerto Banus. There are also opportunities on your Marbella holiday to discover atmospheric shopping regions where the flavour is more exclusively Spanish. Marbella Food Market is a small but welcoming place where local specialty food producers sell their produce under the stained glass windows of a Moorish marketplace.