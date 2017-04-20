In Uganda you can buy a rolex for just 40p. No, you didn’t misread that… though it won’t be much use for telling the time. Although just as famous in Uganda as the infamous watch brand the rolex varies between regions but the most common version involves 2-3 eggs cooked to make an omelette along with cabbage, tomato, onion and a large pinch of salt. The chef then rolls this up in a chapati and voila! A rolex for 40p. Matoke is steamed green bananas and although it sounds like it should taste sweet it’s closer to mashed potato. It’s harvested green and then cooked and often mashed. In Uganda it is steam-cooked and the mashed meal is one of the national dishes of the country, you will often find it accompanying their famous stews. Grasshoppers are a Ugandan Delicacy – they are called Nsenene and are a real treat during the Wet Season. They are prepared in a frying pan with a little oil and are roasted along with onions and tomatoes. They’re very crunchy and taste quite oily – think small pork scratchings! More by this author on her fascinating website, kamageo.com. Related posts: From Birmingham to Albuquerque on two fast wheels The ultimate road trip is by motorcycle, and in the USA it has to be Route 66 - and on... Thumbing it – fast – to Morocco Apparently it's illegal to hitchike in France. I didn't know that, and nor did Emma Jones when in three long days... A fast pedal through Namibia’s deserts On his endless round-the-world cycle marathon Charlie Walker passes through Namibia. There's plenty of wildlife but also the peace of... Immersed in Mexico City and learning Spanish fast As a child it's easy to learn a foreign language. When you're all grown up it takes an immersion course... Copyright © 2017 Adele Cutler