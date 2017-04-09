If you are an animal lover it only makes sense that you would want to spend your vacation visiting animals in their natural habitat. There are many opportunities in the world available to view and even interact with the wildlife in their day to day lives. If you are looking for something different from your regular routine this is a great way to relax, recharge, and create lasting memories that you will cherish for the rest of your life. India India is a fabulous place to visit tigers, elephants, deer, large snakes, and many different kinds of insects in their natural setting. There are thirty nine wildlife sanctuaries that you can visit and you can head out in a 4 wheel drive truck or even on the back of an elephant. India has more wild tigers than anywhere else in the world so this is a fabulous opportunity to view these majestic cats. Peru Travel to Peru to experience the fascinating beauty of The Amazon River that winds through the rainforest. You will have the opportunity to view animals like rare pink dolphins, 4 metre long Anacondas, or Cayman frolicking in the water. You may even see a school of piranhas looking for a meal. Keep your eyes on the shore and you may see many different kinds of monkey, jaguars, and sloths. Take a hike through the Amazon rainforest, one of the most diverse ecosystems in the world, and you will see birds, plants, insects, and reptiles that are found nowhere else in the world. If you travel to Peru with a tour operator they can create a bespoke itinerary for you, meaning that you can focus on spotting all of the incredible wildlife Peru has to offer. Australia There are many opportunities to view the unique and diverse animals of Australia. Take a trip to The Outback and you can see Kangaroos, Koala Bears, dingoes, camels, or Wombats. You can also view many types of birds, snakes, lizards, spiders, and insects. Several of the snakes and spiders are venomous so try not to interact too closely. Take a trip to Victoria, Australia where you can see wild Platypus. This interesting animal looks a bit like a cross between a duck and an otter and this a duck and this egg laying mammal can only be found in eastern Australia. They live in rivers, lakes, and streams so you will have to travel by canoe to catch a glimpse of these fascinating creatures in their natural habitat of rivers, lakes, and streams. You can also go for a dive on the Great Barrier Reef and see the amazing sea creatures that live there. Rwanda Rwanda is a fabulous destination for a safari. You can head out on guided trucks or airplanes to view lions, leopards, elephants, Cape buffalo, and rhinoceros in their natural habitat. You can also hike through the mountains to visit endangered mountain gorillas giant in their natural habitat and experience something that very few people get to see. If you really like gorillas, you can go on a gorilla safari. There are also opportunities to visit Diane Fossey’s grave and learn more about the interesting culture of Rwanda. Churchill, Manitoba Canada Churchill is a small town in Northern Manitoba where you can view polar bears in the wild. You will head out on the tundra in a truck that has been customized to maximize the safety of your experience. The truck is tall, with wheels that are 5.5 feet high and it has a heavy duty cage connected to the body of the truck. This enables you to get close to these huge, carnivorous bears without worrying about your safety. You can catch the VIA Train from the capital city of Winnipeg or you can fly in. Be sure to head out at night for an opportunity to experience the beauty of the Northern Lights.

Related posts: Going solo: the best holiday destinations for single travellers Nothing beats travelling alone. Paul Woollacombe runs through some of the best destinations worldwide for single travellers to explore in... Five incredible destinations you can visit on a UK cruise holiday Cruises from the UK are no longer just short trips around the British Islands or over to nearby Europe. Lucy... 4 Great Autumn Holiday Destinations As the weather cools in Britain, much of southern Europe still basks through long, sunny days. Lucy Barker says that... Top destinations for a casino holiday Las Vegas is not the only place with casinos. Teresa Turner says there are plenty of exotic places around the...