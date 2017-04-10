If you are planning to have a holiday in UK for a week but are clueless on what to do, keep on reading. We will recommend some of the best things that you can do. Whether you are with your partner, family, or friends, among others, these ideas will make sure you will have a vacation to remember. Stay in a Treehouse When it comes to accommodation during your holiday, hotels will surely be on the top of the list. If you want a different experience, on the other hand, you might want to consider staying in a treehouse. It is an excellent way of getting close to nature without the need to compromise your comfort. Lost Meadow Tree Pod is one good choice, which is known for its surreal design. Located in Cornwall, its riverside location is one of its best assets. Go on a Barge Trip There are many ways by which it will be possible to explore the English countryside, but one of the best is to go on a barge trip. This is especially a good choice for people who would like to take things slow. There are different themed cruises depending on the destinations you want. For instance, you can take a Downton Abbey Cruise, which will take you to the filming locations of the series. From villages to gardens, pubs to wildlife, going on a barge cruise will surely be enjoyable. Try Wild Camping If you want to go back to basics and enjoy the great outdoors, wild camping is a good idea. From pitching a tent to preparing your food, it will teach you the basics of outdoor survival. This will make an excellent activity for families as it can teach kids to live within their means. Many camps also offer differ activities, such as teaching participants how to make charcoal and cook using basic materials that are available in the wild. Rent a Large Holiday Home with Family and Friends Forget about staying in fancy hotels with your family and friends when vacationing in the UK. A better alternative is to rent a holiday home that is meant for large groups. They are equipped with the facilities that you will need. Some even have a large courtyard that will be perfect for hosting intimate parties and sunset barbecues. The best thing about holiday homes is that you can enjoy utmost privacy. This is unlike staying in a hotel where you will often be limited with the things that you can and cannot do. Go on a Caravan Holiday Going on a holiday in a caravan is a unique idea that will let you enjoy the best of the UK without having to pay for hotels. These dwellings may seem basic for most people, but as long as you choose wisely, you can find one that is even better than what you can expect from a hotel stay. There are many parks in the country where you can experience a caravan holiday, some of which are even equipped with pools and tennis courts, among other facilities.

Related posts: London Fashion Week: packing the essentials All eyes are on Great Britain as London's Fashion Week kicks off. Lucy Barker has some advice to get you... A week in Iceland A carefully-planned week in Iceland brings Matt Thomas highlights and insights of this chilly, near-Arctic world.... The best – and cheapest – ways to ‘do’ Europe Jessica Kroeger has a chirpy little plan for touring Europe in style - but without breaking the bank.... The best ways to save on airline fees In the frenetic free-market frenzy that is air travel you have to be savvy to get the lowest fares. Paul... Copyright © 2017 Lucy Barker