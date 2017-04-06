Seventy one percent of the earth’s surface is composed of water and travelling by water is a great way to relax and unwind from your hectic daily life. Why don’t you head out on a boat and explore new things like an ancient mariner? You can gain your sea legs, explore local sites, and relax under the beautiful night sky that is untainted by any other source of light than the stars. Take a Cruise around the Pacific The Pacific Ocean is the world’s largest ocean and it encompasses 165.2 million square kilometers. the Galápagos where Charles Darwin created his theory of evolution. You can also travel to Australia, French Polynesia, parts of Asia, Easter Island, New Zealand, the Cook Islands, Fiji, and many other exciting places. There are many different cruise operators (like Holland America and Carnival), different routes you can take, and there are also many different places that you can begin your cruise from. The opportunities to explore this large body of water are endless and it is a great way to explore the world by water. Go Narrowboating In The UK Exploring the canals of the UK by narrow boat is a great way to spend your vacation. The canals wander along beautiful scenery and small towns and you can get out and explore wherever there is a dock. The Thames in England has plenty of locks for you to explore and you can head to Bath, Stratford upon Avon, or even Oxford. In Northern Ireland you can explore Loughe Erne, a labyrinth of 150 islands. The boat will carry you from Lower Lake to Upper Lake via the River Erne. You can stop and visit monasteries, explore old castles, or stop at a history rich pub for a pint of Guinness. Work On A Yacht A great way to explore the world’s waterways is to get a job on a yacht. You can get serving jobs, cooking jobs, cleaning jobs or even medical jobs if you have the training. It is a great way to explore, earn a little bit of cash, and lead a life that is completely different from your daily grind. You can set sail out of a port near you or fly to somewhere exotic and head out on the open water. Cruise the French Riviera If you want to be like the rich and famous you can charter a luxury yacht on the French Riviera. The yachts come with full staff and you can indulge to your heart’s content. You can hire boats of different sizes and price points so you can customize your trip. Stop in Monaco and watch the Grand Prix that takes place every year. Travel to the Cannes Film Festival and hang out with the movie stars and watch the fabulous films. Be sure to spend a day soaking up the sun surrounded by beautiful people on the beautiful sandy beaches of St. Tropez. Related posts: How to explore your favourite countries in style There's no doubt your own wheels make travelling easy and fun. Lucy Barker explores the main options of car, campervan... The top off-road trips through New Zealand There's no better way to explore New Zealand's rugged landscape than in a good 4WD. In fact there's no other... Why sailing is best to explore Greece’s islands When it comes to exploring the Greek Islands, Cliff Blaylock says you need a boat. He might be slightly biased,... The freedom to explore on Africa holidays Whether travelling on honeymoon or taking your family, as a conservation expert or safari virgin, there's an African holiday that... Copyright © 2017 Simon Barnes