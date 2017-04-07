Holidays are an opportunity to leave your daily monotony behind, step outside of your comfort zone, and experience something that truly will change your life. Why not try volunteering this year and give back to those that are less fortunate than you. It is a valuable experience and one that you will surely treasure for the rest of your existence. Rescue Sea Turtles in Costa Rica Sea turtles are vulnerable and there are many threats such as poachers, fishing nets, and pollution that threaten their existence. You can help preserve leatherback and green turtles make a difference in these precious creatures’ lives. You will help with egg collecting, sick turtles, and rescuing turtles that have been injured. This is a great opportunity to give back to nature and ensure that these majestic animals do not become extinct. Take A Spiritual Trip To Tibet Travel high into the Himalayas and explore enlightenment in Tibet. It is one of the greatest places in the world to explore spiritual sites that are located in a stunning natural setting. It’s a good idea to take a guided tour of Tibet to make the most of your time there, and gain a deeper insight into the history of the area. Be sure to visit Lake Yamdro, and take in the stunning crystal clear turquoise waters. Join the Buddhist pilgrims and pray in front of Jokhang Temple, the spiritual center of Tibet. Learn how to mediate with Mt. Everest in the background. You can even watch the Monk Debates at Sera Monastery. Volunteer With Bears In Romania The bear sanctuary is situated in the Carpathian foothills and it is just outside of the medieval city of Brasov. You can fly into Bucharest and then it takes about 3 hours to get to Brasov. The bears have been rescued from horrible conditions where they were forced to live in cages, work in circuses, and dance on chains. You will get to prepare food for the bears, observe bears and monitor how they are adapting to the sanctuary. Helping these bears adapt to their natural habitat is an amazing opportunity and one that you will cherish for years to come. Try Medical Volunteering In India India is a developing country and increasing numbers of hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare facilities are being opened. There are several companies that provide the opportunity to get medical work experience abroad. They will also ensure that you have access to food and safe accommodation, but the best part will be knowing that you are helping people and saving lives. Whether you have medical experience or not, there are many exciting opportunities available for you to observe and learn. You can also help out at orphanages and provide valuable care for children without many resources. Work with Elephants in Sri Lanka Take a trip to Pinawala Elephant Orphanage in Sri Lanka and work with the elephants. These intelligent, gentle giants have been retired from work and this is a fabulous opportunity to help provide them with a better life. They house 93 elephants and you can help feed, clean up after them, and even help with their daily baths at the river. Your time is required for about four to five hours a day which leaves you plenty of time to explore the rest of this stunning country.

