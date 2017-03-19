The journey can only be fun when you know your priorities, budget, comfort levels and then make a planned trip – sometimes a bit of common sense is worth the extra cost. Source: https://www.yatra.com/offer/details/domestic-airlines-sale Even though they say Indian domestic flights are the cheapest in the world, we Indians will never concede this survey. The reason being, the Indian domestic flights fare will always be pretty penny for us if we correlate with our present economy. Flights being the best time saving conveyance option, we’re bound to pick this option irrespective of the cost they endure. However, deals like Yatra flight offers make it quite convenient for us. By availing great discounts, the flight fares then easily suit our budget, thus making our travel an enjoyable experience.



Yatra flight offers now allow you to book your domestic flight starting at Rs.899 on IndiGo, Air Asia and Vistara. About the offer – On IndiGo: All inclusive one-way fares starting at Rs.899 available on IndiGo

This offer is valid on select sectors and select flights only

This offer is valid on non-stop flights operating on IndiGo domestic network only

Travel period for this offer is between March 15 – September 19, 2017

This is a limited period offer valid till March 17, 2017





On Air Asia: Book domestic flight tickets at Rs.899 ( all incl.) on Air Aisa

Book your tickets in advance to avail the best discounts

The offer is valid on Air Asia domestic network (India) only

Travel period for this offer is between September 1, 2017 – June 5, 2018

This is a limited period offer valid till March 19, 2017 On Vistara: All inclusive one-way economy class fares starting at Rs.999

Book 21 days in advance to avail best discounts

This offer is applicable on one way and return travel in Economy Class

This offer is valid on direct flights and is applicable for sale in India only

This offer is valid on Vistara only

Travel period for this offer is between March 30 – October 1, 2017

This is a limited period offer valid till March 17, 2017

Terms and Conditions This offer is valid on online domestic flight bookings of IndiGo , Air Asia & Vistara

Seats are subject to availability

Fares under this offer are refundable and only statutory taxes will be refunded

Any change in the booking will involve a change fee and difference of fare, which would be borne by the passenger

The offer is not applicable on infant and group bookings

This offer cannot be clubbed with any other promotion on www.yatra.com

Yatra Online Pvt. Ltd. reserves the right without prior notice to add, alter, modify, all or any of these terms and conditions

The offer maybe replaced wholly or in part, by any other offer, whether similar or not and can be withdrawn altogether

Any disputes arising out of this offer shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of competent courts in Gurgaon, Haryana

All other standard terms and conditions of the airlines concerned and Yatra.com shall apply

As per a global transportation study, air fares in India are the lowest in the world, accentuating the bitter competition between airlines in the South Asian country. In India, it costs an average of only $2.27 to fly 100 kilometers on domestic routes on a budget airline and $2.67 on a full-service carrier, according to a survey conducted by Kiwi.com, a Czech Republic-based online travel agency. The most expensive Asian country to fly domestically is the United Arab Emirates where flights are 80 times costlier than India. It costs $181.38 for 100 kilometers on a budget airline in the UAE and $220.36 on a full-service airline, according to Kiwi.com's 2016 Aviation Price Index, which analyzed more than one million flights worldwide. Domestic budget airline fares in India are similar to those in Malaysia—the second least expensive country–which cost $2.32 per 100 kilometers. Fares on full-service carriers in the Southeast Asian nation are however more expensive, at $5.81 for a similar distance. Indian fares are cheaper thanks to strong competition and comparatively lower jet fuel prices. The country also has a number of budget airlines, including InterGlobe Aviation Ltd.'s IndiGo and SpiceJet Ltd. Prices in India have fallen as competition increased with the arrival of new carriers. Malaysia's AirAsia Bhd. started a budget airline venture with India's Tata Sons Ltd. while Singapore Airlines Ltd. began a full-service carrier with Tata Sons. Russia is ranked third least expensive for domestic air travel, with prices at $7.02 for budget airlines and $6.32 for full-service, the survey showed. Now with deals like Yatra flight offers, it's like icing on the cake for the enthusiastic travelers across the nation.

Lopa Mohanty: She spends weekdays wondering and exploring how to play with words that can leave a lasting impact on her readers' minds, and she spends the weekends playing guitar, painting and traveling.