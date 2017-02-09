In the past 3 years I traveled to over 60 different countries and motorbiked tens of thousands of kilometers without any accidents. However, a month ago I was hit by a drunk driver in Thailand and got my cheek-bone dislocated and fractured 4 times. The next day they performed a 4 hour-long surgery, which cost me $10,000 and wasn’t covered by my insurance company. I recorded myself every single day and just published a mini documentary about the whole situation. Jacob’s travels are sponsored by Travel-Ticker.com. Related posts: Can you make do without travel insurance? With premiums rising it's more tempting than ever to do without travel insurance. Michael Cook looks at the risks and... Ski insurance: the do’s and do nots As snow covers the mountains of Europe and North America, skiers head to the slopes. Lucy Barker points out the... Why and when to arrange travel insurance What kind of accidents can you have when you’re travelling and what does travel insurance cover? Teresa runs through what... Motorcycling right the way across Laos In this extract from 'Bearback', his account of two years spent motorbiking round the world, Dr Pat Garrod and his... Copyright © 2017 Jacob Laukaitis