Motorcycling abroad isn’t covered by standard insurance
By Jacob Laukaitis
9 Feb, 2017, 14:38
In the past 3 years I traveled to over 60 different countries and motorbiked tens of thousands of kilometers without any accidents.
However, a month ago I was hit by a drunk driver in Thailand and got my cheek-bone dislocated and fractured 4 times. The next day they performed a 4 hour-long surgery, which cost me $10,000 and wasn’t covered by my insurance company.
I recorded myself every single day and just published a mini documentary about the whole situation.