United Kingdom is a travel hot spot all year round. Whether you want to visit England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland or all four, there are many attractions, such as museums, historic cities, dining options and the gorgeous countryside to see. But with so much to do how do you possibly plan an itinerary for your budget and time? We've done the work to help you get started. Read on to discover the five best places to visit in the UK. 1. The Lake District This is the second largest park in all of the UK. It's located in the northwest of England in the county of Cumbria and it's main attractions include pristine lakes for swimming, boating and other watersports, hiking and climbing trails and picturesque mountains and hills formed from glaciers. 2. Chester Located near the beautiful Wales border, this city in England lies on the River Dee in Cheshire. You won't want to miss this 2,000 year old city with its antiquated culture and architecture. The medieval walls that surround the city are one of the biggest tourist attractions in the area. 3. Cornwall This isolated part of the UK is beautiful, rugged and quaint. It is certainly worth the trip to this unique place in the westernmost point of the UK once you see its hundreds of sandy beaches, beautiful blue water and picturesque harbor villages. 4. Edinburgh Explore the cobblestone streets of this historic capital city of Scotland. With over 4,500 historic buildings in Edinburgh, history comes to life around every corner. Stroll down Edinburgh's most famous street – the Royal Mile – taking your time to stop and visit the quaint shops and eateries before heading over to the Palace of Holyroodhouse. 5. Stonehenge No trip to the UK is complete without a visit to the mysterious site of Stonehenge. This is one of the most famous archeological sites in the world. However, the area is also known to over 200 monuments that date back to about 2500 BC. For a trip to the UK during any season, be sure to get the best possible travel discounts with websites like Thomson Holidays. They offer discounts and voucher codes throughout the year for your next trip to the UK.