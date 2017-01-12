The United States has so much on offer; you have the opportunity in seeing some beautiful coastlines to majestic mountains ranges, from east to west, north to south, all in one trip. With that said, if you are planning to do this all in one trip then make sure you have time because in this vast and expansive country there as so many states to visit in America, however it will be so worth it as some of these sites present some rather euphoric views. However always remember, before flying to America, make sure that you have your correct visa to avoid disruption when entering the US Department of Homeland Security. Enjoy peace of mind and apply for your ESTA visa so you can enter the land of dreams and enjoy the best states the country has to offer. Now that you have that covered, let’s have a look at some the most amazing sites America has to offer: Zion National Park – Utah Utah’s oldest national park, Zion is located near Springdale and is famous for its sweeping views and surreal canyons. For anyone who regards themselves as a trigger finger on their camera, make sure you have it at the ready because this located contains huge amounts of awe inspiring views. The canyon hikes have made it a thrill-seekers destination for decades, so if you’re a daredevil, be sure to visit this site. Dry Tortugas National Park – Florida This location is situated just 70 miles off the coast of Key West; Dry Tortugas National Park is a true island paradise. Snorkel along one of the United States’ healthiest and most lively coral reefs, take in the abundance of unusual wildlife or if you’re not much of a an animal lover, you can relax on the soft white sand and enjoy the clear emerald water of the Gulf of Mexico. Grand Prismatic Spring – Wyoming To be honest there a number of attractions to see within this location, but perhaps the most beautiful on of them all is this Grand Prismatic Spring. It is the largest hot spring in the United Sates and also features and dark blue centre which you might relate to something from a fairy tale, but when the spring is in action you’ll see nearly every colour of the rainbow circling its edges, something of pure beauty. Lake Tahoe – California This location is known for its outdoor water sports and adventure. With stunning 300 days of sunshine, you’ll need not to worry about missing out on that glorious sun. If you do, fear not, because it has a beautiful winter that can rival its summer. The summer is optimal for enjoying the outdoor activities, while its warm winter and massive snowfalls makes it a prime destination for those radical winter athletes. Smoky Mountains – North Carolina A common destination for many tourist, for most of reading this, you’ve probably have visited the ‘Smokies’ which is realistic as its gets an average of nine million visitors every year! Related posts: The top sights – and sites – of ancient Greece There's more to Greece than sun and see. As home to the Western World's first advanced civilisation it has ancient... 8 amazing wildlife breaks around the world There's nothing to beat getting up close and personal with the world's iconic wildlife species. Paul Woollacombe outlines some of... 5 stunning sites you have to see in the Middle East Despite the headlines much of the Middle East remains perfectly safe - and largely devoid of tourists. Lucy Barker says... Where to go for the best waterparks in America Anyone travelling with children in the USA this summer will want to know where the best waterparks are to be... Copyright © 2017 Paul Woollacombe