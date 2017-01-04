Editorials

Owning a travel site can be a fun and rewarding adventure. Everybody loves to travel (at least everyone I know), and they’re always looking for new, exciting places and better deals. People like when others do the work for them. It saves them time, research, and quite a few financial headaches. That’s why travel sites are so popular nowadays. But anyone who owns one knows it’s no walk in the park. Starting from scratch, you need this little thing called traffic. It’s actually a big deal – one that can make or break your success as a travel blogger. If traffic problems are currently standing in the way of your big plans, then today’s your lucky day. Below are 3 solutions to cure your site’s traffic issues. Start Optimizing Your SEO Strategy Ah, Search Engine Optimization (SEO). Every blogger’s favorite term. If you’re in the travel site game for the long haul, then you absolutely need to establish a sound SEO strategy. SEO is going to help bring in highly targeted, organic traffic for as long as your site exists. The trick is in selecting and utilizing the proper keywords. To start, use an SEO site analyzer to spy on some other travel bloggers in your niche. Find what keywords they rank for to get ideas for your own. Then, start creating content focused around those keywords. Share that content as much as possible, and before long, your traffic numbers will steadily start climbing for the rest of its existence. Promote Your Content More SEO is a great place to start, but you need to be more proactive than that alone. Simply creating great content isn’t enough to bring lots of traffic to your travel site. You actually have to do some work to promote it. What good does having the best content do, if no one ever reads it? Exactly…none. People find out quickly that finding their website is like searching for a needle in a haystack, which is exactly why you need to tell people about it. Or better yet, show them. You should be spending at least half of your time marketing your travel site. The rest of the time you can spend on content creation and other activities. Some experts say that you should spend up to 80% of your time promoting to get the best results. Improve Your Website Design Many people might try to tell you that web design simply doesn’t matter. Their advice is essentially “create good content and people won’t care about design.” This is often true, but only to an extent. If your travel site is cluttered with ads, impossible to navigate, and hard on the eyes, who’s ever going to stay and browse? No one. That means you’re missing out on a boatload of repeat traffic. There are plenty of free WordPress themes (assuming that’s your platform) that offer a minimalist design, but make it super easy for users to browse. If you have the funds and want to splurge a bit, you can always spend some cash to get an amazing, custom design that you and your visitors will love. Conclusion Traffic shouldn’t be the problem that stands in your way from success as a travel blogger. You’d much rather focus on providing the great content and deals that people love about sites like yours. If you follow the solutions I’ve provided above, you’ll be well on your way to never having to deal with traffic issues again. Related posts: A Japanese cure for the summertime blues Time to go to work, but Matt Nighswonger finds himself distracted by a Japenese street festival.... Problems with fish when rowing the Atlantic Jason Lewis' pioneering attempt to circumnavigate the globe nearly come unstuck in mid-Atlantic, when a casual attempt at catching a... Enveloped in traffic in downtown Manilla An unscheduled landing in the Philippines upsets John M Edwards' girlfriend. Being pregnant didn't help - but neither did getting... Tibet’s Fatal Traffic Tibet's terrible roads make fatal accidents common. But when tourists are involved, it's the local driver who's in most danger,... Copyright © 2017 Susan Meloni