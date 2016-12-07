Lake Michigan is the third largest of the Great Lakes when judged on their water surface (coming in at second largest in terms of volume) and is one of three interconnected freshwater lakes found in the upper region of North America and bordering with Canada. While the water itself can be treacherous (due to particularly swift currents), the surrounding waterfront is sprawling with natural beauty and sights to see. In order to enjoy the beauty of Lake Michigan to the fullest, making sure you arrive at the airport with you ESTA all taken care of is a must. The Electronic System for Travel Authorisation makes visitors eligible to travel to the US under the USA Visa Waiver Program. Introduced in 2009, it is used to enhance security measures and pre-screen travellers before they can board a plane or ship headed for the US. As the Pacific and Atlantic coastlines always get praised for their beauty, the locals of Michigan have started to refer to Lake Michigan as the ‘Third Coast’ to promote its equally stunning shorelines. Come rain or shine, there’s always something to do along this waterfront wonder. Here are just a handful of what this untapped haven has to offer… Hiking Hiking and climbing are popular activities on the Indiana Dunes national Lakeshore, which runs 25 miles along the east from Gary, Indiana and along the southern shore of Lake Michigan. The Indiana Dunes offer an exciting and adventurous experience for people of all ages. Take To The Beach It’s little wonder that the area of Lake Michigan is called Nature’s Masterpiece. The beaches here are perfect for strolling, playing Frisbee, playing volleyball or walking dogs. It’s the perfect way to spend the day no matter the season. There are certain sites that also offer wheelchair access so no one has to miss out on the Lake’s beautiful views. Camping Camping at the Indiana Dunes is also very popular, with people pitching tents or renting cabins along the beach and lazing the day’s away fishing or exploring the surrounding area. For those less inclined towards sleeping in the great outdoors, there are many South Shore hotels to choose from for all budgets. Shopping If you’re less outdoorsy, Lake Michigan also offers a range of other activities as the surrounding cities and towns are always bursting with activity. Everything from impressive shopping centres to world class golf courses, casinos and family friendly activities, Lake Michigan has enough to satisfy all your needs. Antique shopping is also very popular in this area. Boating Lake Michigan is a boaters and sailors paradise and there are always canoes and sailboats out on the lake just waiting to be taken out for their next adventure. Thousands of visitors come every year to do just that. The South Shore area offers tourists the chance to also harbour their own boat. Fishing With a great lake come great fishing opportunities. Anglers can take fishing boats out onto the water where they can hope to catch lake trout, Chinook salmon, brown trout, rainbow trout and steelhead trout. Related posts: Five things to see in Australia (that you haven’t already heard of) Australasia's major icons are unmissable, but there's plenty more to see down under. Nellie Lawrence rounds up five alternative places... Jumby Bay, Antigua – a Perfect Beach Haven Iain Miller reckons he's found the ultimate Caribbean hideaway. He finds himself relaxed and seduced by Antigua's Jumby Bay.... A very Japanese haven If you've been working for a while in one of Japan's cities, you'll be looking quite urgently for a rural... Fishing around on Lake Chelan Trawling for trout on Washington State's deepest lake lands A T Allan quite a catch: anglers will share his excitement.... Copyright © 2016 Lucy Barker